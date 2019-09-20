Daily California Eggs
Sept. 20
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 23 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is mostly steady to occasionally lower. Jumbo offerings are very light as are offerings of brown Large. Offerings on the remainder of sizes are fully adequate. Demand is light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to instances moderate. Small benchmark price 67 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 158 Extra Large 138
Large 134 Medium 87
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 150-162 Extra Large 125-132
Large 119-128 Medium 73-82