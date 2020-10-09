Daily California Eggs
Oct. 9
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 2 cents higher for Jumbo, 12 cents higher for Extra Large and 15 cents higher for Large, Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to higher. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and better into current limited ads. Loose egg movement is fairly good to instances good. Warehouse buying interest continues in a hand-to-mouth fashion. Offerings are mostly light to instances moderate. Supplies are light. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price $1.16.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 193 Extra Large 170
Large 162 Medium 136
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 185-199 Extra Large 153-164
Large 145-156 Medium 122-137