Daily California Eggs
Dec. 11
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 14 cents lower for Jumbo, 18 cents lower for Extra Large, 21 cents lower for Large and 11 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to barely steady. Retail demand is moderate to good. Foodservice movement is very light to non-existent. Supplies are moderate to instances heavy. Offerings are heavy. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.05.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 173 Extra Large 155
Large 151 Medium 125
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 165-179 Extra Large 138-149
Large 134-145 Medium 111-126