Daily California Eggs
Aug. 14
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 4 cents higher for Jumbo and Extra Large and 2 cents higher for Large, Medium and Small. Trade sentiment ranges steady to higher. Offerings are light to moderate. Cartoned egg demand is moderate to mostly fairly good. Loose egg sales are light to moderate at best. Warehouse buying interest continues in a hand to mouth pattern. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price 75 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 160 Extra Large 149
Large 139 Medium 95
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 152-166 Extra Large 132-143
Large 122-133 Medium 81-96