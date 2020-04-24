Daily California Eggs
April 24
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 47 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 21 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady. Offerings are light to mostly moderate for the larger sizes and usually light for Medium. Cartoned egg sales are fairly good to good. Loose egg sales are reported as improved and rated as mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price $1.25.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 222 Extra Large 215
Large 210 Medium 145
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 214-226 Extra Large 202-209
Large 195-204 Medium 131-150