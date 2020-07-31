Daily California Eggs
July 31
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. The undertone is steady to fully steady. Offerings are light for Jumbo and moderate on the balance of sizes. Supplies are mostly moderate. Demand into all channels is reported as light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 75 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 157 Extra Large 147
Large 139 Medium 95
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 149-163 Extra Large 134-141
Large 124-133 Medium 81-96