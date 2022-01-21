Milk production is trending higher in California. Contacts say that overall production is down year over year, as cold and rainy weather in parts of the state have negatively affected cow comfort. Some processors report unexpected down time due to transportation delays and staff shortages. Class I demand is steady, while contacts report increasing Class II demand.
In Arizona, milk production is steady. Processors in the state are running busy schedules to work through available supplies of milk, despite some delays caused by a shortage of truck drivers.
Class I demand is increasing. New Mexico milk production is steady to higher. Processors in the area note that some load deliveries are being delayed, due to staffing shortages. Class I demand is steady, while Class II demand is declining.
Milk production is unchanged in the Pacific Northwest. Processors in the area say that COVID has caused some unplanned down time at processing facilities. Some plant managers are, reportedly, selling loads of milk to prevent dumping. Demand is unchanged across all Classes.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado, milk production is steady. Supplies of milk are available to meet production needs, but some processors report that delayed deliveries are negatively affecting production schedules. Stakeholders say that demand is steady across all Classes.
In the West, condensed skim contracts are unchanged. Demand for cream is present, and supplies are available to meet current production needs.
Some stakeholders are, reportedly, sending loads of cream to the Midwest, where cream inventories are tighter. Contacts say that loads are facing delays due to a shortage of truck drivers and bad weather.
