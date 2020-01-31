Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
Jan. 30
Farm milk supplies are adequate to satisfy the needs of the California dairy market. Milk output has been steadily increasing. Processing plants are running close to full capacity. Bottled milk and Class II sales are steady.
In Arizona, milk production is within anticipated levels for this season of the year. Cooler temperatures are conducive to increased milk productivity per cow. Handlers are filling their customers' needs as scheduled. Some processors are helping with out-of-state milk balancing whenever they have room to help. Plant managers report busy processing schedules. Class I sales are mostly steady.
In New Mexico, milk production and supplies are level to up. Balancing needs have risen because of repair and maintenance projects throughout the week. Class I, II and III intakes have declined. Some milk was redirected to processing facilities that have extra room. Nevertheless, holdovers remain elevated.
Pacific Northwest milk production is strong. Favorable weather is aiding cow comfort and forages are adequate. Manufacturers report having plenty of milk and cream for most processing needs. Bottling demand is steady.
Milk production in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado is still robust. Heavy seasonal milk output is keeping milk manufacturing facilities full. Discounted milk loads are common and getting pushed into the surrounding regions. Condensed skim supplies are readily available for drying. Demands are flat.
Western cream sales are unchanged from a week ago. Cream is accessible to all buyers and continues to trade close to flat market prices in some area. Cream churning is active. This week, cream multiples for all Classes are steady.