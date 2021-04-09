Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
April 8
California milk production is nearing peak. Output is abundant but following seasonal patterns. Class I demand is level. Available drying capacity is limited, hampering spot load sales.
Arizona is approaching peak flush. Class I demand remains high. Some processors are taking loads of milk from neighboring states. High volumes of milk are well-balanced through bottling operations and other dairy manufacturers.
Milk output in New Mexico is steady, and balancing plants are taking heavy volumes. There have been some recent minor hauling delays due to limited truck availability. Bottling is steady.
Component levels are high, and milk production in the Pacific Northwest is strong. Overbase programs are trying to control the ample supply. Class I demand is stable.
Sourcing the resin needed for gallon jugs is posing some difficulty; Texas production of the resin was disrupted by the winter storms in February. The impact this may have on moving milk into retail is currently unknown.
Milk output in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado is strong. Cow comfort is optimal, and milk production is expected to keep increasing. Some condensed skim spot loads are available to meet local demand, and contract sales remain steady.
Western cream is abundant and flowing eastward out of the region. Butter production is still active, but increasing seasonal production of dips, whips and ice cream is pulling some fat away from churns. Cream multiples for all classes are steady.