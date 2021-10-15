Milk output is increasing in California. Contacts report strong components. Class I demand is steady. Class II and III sales are unchanged.
Milk is a little looser in Arizona. Milk production is flat to increasing. Bottling demand has declined while schools have scheduled fall breaks. Class III sales are steady.
Farm level output is higher in New Mexico. Demands for Class I and Class III milk are unchanged. Balancing operations are active.
Washington milk is still coming in short of handler forecasts, and contacts suggest milk remains tight in the Pacific Northwest. Bottling sales are steady. Class III demand is strong as cheese plants are said to be running at maximum capacity.
Milk is stable in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Although Idaho output is meeting handler forecasts, contacts say milk spot loads are limited and sourcing them is still hit or miss. Bottling demand is steady. Balancing plants are operating under capacity. Condensed skim contracts are steady.
More cream is available in the Northwest following a fire at a butter plant, shifting the bottom of the cream multiples range lower. Cream supplies are largely meeting end user demands elsewhere throughout the West. Butter churning is steady, and cream cheese production is strong.
