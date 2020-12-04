Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
Dec. 3
In California, the weather is in favor of milk production. Seasonally lower temperatures and longer nights continue boosting cow’s comfort and wellness.
Milk components' percentages for butterfat and protein are at higher levels. Raw milk loads are plentiful and enough to meet all processing needs. Sales into Class I and II are described as stable.
Farm milk output is seasonally strong in Arizona. Class I intakes have picked after the previous holiday week. Class II and III sales are steady. Milk handlers are routing milk to the different Classes without any issues. Some processing plants are running near full capacities.
Some wintery weather has been reported in some parts of New Mexico. However, cows’ milk yields and delivery schedules have been marginally affected. Milk holdovers are back to the average weekly levels after the holiday weekend. Shipments into Class I, II and III orders have increased, resulting in less need for balancing.
Pacific Northwest milk intakes are in good balance coming out of the Thanksgiving week. Industry contacts report there were not any major issues finding homes for milk over the holiday. Retail fluid milk bottling is slightly stronger. Dairy product manufacturing is active.
Milk production in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado is heavy. Industry contacts suggest most processing facilities are running at or near full capacity. Milk supplies were long over the holiday weekend. However, contacts say they did not see any indication of milk disposal or loads getting fed back to calf ranches. That said, some spot milk loads at $4 under Class IV are still available in Idaho.
Across the West condensed skim processing into NDM and Class II is very active. Cream is readily available in the West, compared to the other regions of the country. Churning is active, ensuring ongoing clearing of cream. Multiples for all Classes are mostly steady this week.