California milk production is following seasonal patterns of decline. Some industry contacts say there is stasis between current milk supply and dairy manufacturing needs. Class I and Class III sales are flat to higher. Class II sales are level.
Arizona milk output is slowing down. Contacts report that monsoonal rains have tailed off, and flash floods and road closures are no longer delaying milk pick-ups. Class I demand is higher as the back-to-school pipeline fills. Class II and III orders are level.
Milk production in New Mexico is lower. Bottling orders are picking up. Class III sales are higher. Balancing plants are working through steady but manageable deliveries.
Milk production, and components, are decreasing in the Pacific Northwest. Output is lower than forecast in some pockets of Washington, but overall, production in the region is down to expected levels for this time of year. Class I demand is getting a boost as schools gear up to return to in-person instruction. Class II and Class III orders are level.
Milk output is steady in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Some contacts report that Idaho spot loads are available at discounts of up to $5.00 under Class III. Class I demand is increasing. Class II and III sales are flat. Condensed skim contracts are steady.
Cream is tighter this week. Some cream-based manufacturers say short cream supplies can generally be resolved within a day or two. Other contacts are relaying weak demand. Butter and ice cream production vary, but contacts say that cream cheese production remains active.