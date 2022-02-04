Milk production in California is steady to higher. Transportation delays and staffing shortages have caused some processing facilities to run reduced schedules in recent weeks. Demand is unchanged across Classes.
In Arizona, milk production is trending higher. Milk supplies are available for producers to run busy schedules. Some bottling operations are running below capacity due to staffing shortages and unplanned down time. Loads of milk intended for these bottling operations are, reportedly, being diverted to balancing plants. Class I demand is steady to lower.
In New Mexico, milk production is steady. Some processors report that loads of milk are being delayed by a shortage of truck drivers and staffing shortages. Demand is steady for Class I, while Class II demand is declining.
Farm level milk production is steady to higher in the Pacific Northwest. Contacts report that milk is available. Some producers in the region say that they are sending loads of milk into Canada to help with local demand. Labor shortages in the area are, reportedly, causing some plant managers to reduce production schedules. Demand is steady across all Classes.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado, milk production is steady. Producers say that milk is available, as some production facilities are running below capacity. In Idaho, some contacts report buying loads of milk at a discount to Class IV in recent weeks. Demand for Class I and Class II is steady.
Condensed skim contracts are unchanged in the West. Some contacts say that there is interest in loads of condensed milk from purchasers in the Midwest, but that they are having difficulty finding available drivers to move loads.
Demand for cream is steady. Some processing facilities in the region are running below capacity, due to labor shortages. Due to this, contacts report that they are selling loads of cream at a discount from previous weeks. Western cream multiples moved lower on both ends of the range this week.
