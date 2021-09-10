California milk production is flat. Milk supplies are reportedly in good harmony with dairy manufacturing needs. Some extra spot loads were sold at Class III pricing to help keep plants balanced around the long holiday weekend. Bottling orders are higher. Class II and Class III sales are steady.
Arizona milk supplies are tighter. Contacts report a steeper than usual seasonal decline; farm level production is down month to month and year over year. Milk demand, particularly Class I, is also said to be especially strong.
Milk output in New Mexico is steady. Class I and Class II sales are level to lower. Holdover numbers are manageable, and some balancing plants have the capacity to process additional milk supplies.
Milk is tight in the Pacific Northwest. Cooler evening temperatures are improving cow comfort. After this summer’s heat waves, Washington milk supplies are still coming in under processor forecasts, but cow productivity is noted to be rebounding somewhat. Class I and Class III orders are hearty. Class II sales are steady.
Milk production is following seasonal patterns of decline in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. Spot loads of milk are, once again, unavailable in Idaho after the resolution of recent plant mechanical issues. Class I and III bottling and cheesemaking demands are strong. Contracted condensed skim is steady. Driver shortages continue to hamper cream hauling. Although some contacts saw a modest bump in cream availability early in the week due to the holiday, others are reporting limited spot loads and longer order lead times. Seasonal ice cream demand, and production, are tapering off. Butter churning is mixed throughout the West.
Cream multiples inched up this week.
