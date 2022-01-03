In California, farm level milk production is steady to higher. Class I demand is steady to lower as educational purchasing has slowed due to winter school breaks. Class II demand has declined; some producers are, reportedly, running lighter year-end production schedules.
Arizona milk production is steady. Strong demand for milk supplies is present as producers are running busy schedules to meet current market demands. Purchasing is steady across all classes.
Farm level milk production is steady in New Mexico. Some producers in the Southwest are reportedly running reduced schedules due to staffing shortages and a shortage of truck drivers. Demand for Class I and II milk is steady.
In the Pacific Northwest, milk production is steady. Extreme weather has reportedly caused some producers to dump milk as they are unable to move supplies from farms to production facilities. Milk producers in the area who were previously moving loads to Canada say that these deliveries have dried up. Demand for Class I milk has declined, while Class III demand is steady.
Farm level milk production is steady to higher in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. Producers in this area say that they do not expect the current inclement weather to negatively affect milk production. Milk supplies are available to meet the steady demand across all classes.
In the West, condensed skim contracts are steady. Demand for cream has declined throughout the region as some Class II producers are running shortened year-end schedules. Cream is available, though some deliveries are facing delays due to a shortage of truck drivers and severe weather.
