Milk output is inching up in California. Class I and II sales are steady. Contacts say milk supplies are well balanced with dairy processing demands.
Milk production is steady in Arizona. Bottling orders are unchanged. Sales for Class II and III milk are level to higher.
Milk output is flat in New Mexico. Bottling sales are level to stronger. Class II orders are lower. Contacts say holdover numbers are slightly elevated but coming down, and balancing operations are managing steady milk supplies well.
Recent cooler, wet weather across the Pacific Northwest has reduced cow comfort, and milk production has continued to decline. Class I and II demand is unchanged, and Class III demand is strong.
Farm level milk production is steady in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Bottling demand is unchanged. Class III sales are healthy as cheesemaking is very active. Condensed skim contracts are steady, and some contracted customers are reportedly requesting a few additional loads.
Internal cream supplies are adequate for the needs of some end users, but others are describing tightness. Butter churning is active, and cream cheese production remains strong. Some Western cream sellers believe multiples would be higher if not for rampant transportation shortages; more trucks would enable cream loads to move further, expanding the customer pool and allowing for higher sale prices.
