Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
Dec. 10
With lower temperatures and longer nights for cows to rest, farm milk production is on the rise in California. Bottling demand is hearty following typical seasonal patterns.
Manufacturers report having plenty of milk to cover most processing needs. Offers of raw milk loads are increasing in the spot market.
Milk yields are trending higher in Arizona, but at a slower pace compared to the previous year. There are seasonally strong pulls of Class I milk for the holiday needs. Class III interests are also increasing, while requests for the other classes of milk are steady.
In New Mexico, milk supplies are mostly steady. Shipments into bottling plants are increasing, whereas Class II sales are stable. Manufacturers are running their facilities at or near full capacity ahead of the year-end holidays. A few discounted milk loads are available in the spot market.
Milk production in the Pacific Northwest is steady and in good balance with processing needs. Cooler weather and some rain is issuing into the region, recharging water reservoirs and supporting cow comfort. Retail fluid milk bottling is steady and ahead of previous years.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado, milk production remains heavy.
Manufacturers have plenty of milk to meet their processing needs. Industry contacts report discounted loads of milk are available in Idaho.
In the West, condensed skim demands remain strong among some ice cream makers and NDM processors. Cream supplies are ample and readily available for any cream-based need. Cream multiples for all classes are steady to lower this week.