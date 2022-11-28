NOTE: This report was not updated because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
In California farm level milk production is unchanged this week. Processors are utilizing available milk volumes to operate steady production schedules. Some stakeholders say they are selling loads of milk to other states in the region. Class I demand is steady to lower; stakeholders say some educational institutions have reduced their purchasing in preparation for holiday breaks. Meanwhile, demands are unchanged for all other Classes.
Milk output is steady in Arizona, but some stakeholders say production is below previously forecasted levels. Some processors say milk volumes are tight and they are purchasing milk loads from other states to meet their current production needs. Demand is steady across all Classes.
Milk production is steady to higher in New Mexico, but some contacts report output is down compared to this time last year. Processors in the state say milk availability is increasing, but volumes remain tight enough that some are purchasing milk from other states. Some educational facilities are reducing their Class I milk orders ahead of next week’s holiday. Demand is steady for Classes II and III.
Milk production is trending higher in the Pacific Northwest. Stakeholders say plenty of milk is available, allowing processors to run busy production schedules. Some plant managers say limited tanker availability is contributing to delayed milk deliveries. Across all Classes, demand is steady.
Milk output is increasing in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Tanker availability is tight, and some plant managers say they are offering available loads of milk at below Class prices to nearby processing facilities. Demand is steady for all Classes. Contract condensed skim sales are steady in the West.
Stakeholders say spot purchasers are searching for additional loads of condensed skim amid tight spot availability. Cream is becoming more available in the region. Stakeholders say cream is being offered at lower multiples.
Some butter makers are opting to use cream internally rather than selling loads. Cream multiples moved lower on both ends of the range.
