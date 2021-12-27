California farm level milk production is trending higher. Demand for bottling has declined; contacts report that winter school breaks have caused a decrease in educational purchasing. Some Class II producers have reduced purchasing as they are, reportedly, running lighter year-end production schedules.
Milk production is steady to higher in Arizona. Milk supplies are being utilized by producers who are working to meet strong holiday demand. Demand has softened for Class I and Class II, while steady for Class III.
In New Mexico, milk production is unchanged. Steady demand is present across all classes. Delays to milk production supplies and staffing shortages are causing some Southwestern production facilities to run reduced schedules.
Farm level milk production is trending higher in the Pacific Northwest. Stakeholders say that recent weather has been favorable to milkers in the area. Some milk from the Pacific Northwest is being sent to Canada to help in areas recently hit with inclement weather. Class I demand is down, while Class III demand is unchanged.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado milk production is trending higher. Producers in the area are finding milk available to meet current market needs as demand is steady across all classes. Condensed skim contracts are steady, in the West. Cream demand is declining as some Class II producers in the region are running shortened year-end schedules.
Cream is becoming more available; some stakeholders in the region report sending loads to other regions. Western cream multiples moved lower this week.
