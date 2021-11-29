Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
Nov. 23
California milk production is steady this week. Class I demand is in balance as educational demand has decreased due to holiday breaks, while retail consumer demand is trending higher. Class II sales are steady.
Arizona milk output is steady. Milk supplies are primarily going to Class I production amid strong demand. Some contacts report that loads of milk are coming from other states for dairy processers to meet production demand. Class II and Class III demand is strong in the state.
Farm level milk production is trending higher in New Mexico. Some contacts are moving milk to other regions with tighter supplies to meet local demand. Demand for Class I milk is steady. Class II demand is strong.
In the Pacific Northwest milk production is steady to higher. Demand for Class I and Class II milk is unchanged. Some contacts report sending milk to Canada to help in areas hit with heavy rain.
Milk production in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado is steady to higher this week. In Idaho spot availability is, reportedly, tight. Strong seasonal demand is present for Class I and Class II milk. Contracts and demand for condensed skim are steady.
In the West, demand for cream is strong; cream supplies vary throughout the region. Contacts report that cream deliveries are facing delays due to a shortage of truck drivers. Some end users are searching for spot loads to meet holiday production demand.
Western cream multiples moved lower at the bottom this week, while the top is unchanged.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST MARKET ORDER
Milk delivered to the Pacific Northwest Order 124 totaled 577.9 million pounds in October 2021. Class I utilization was 134.3 million pounds and accounted for 23.24 percent of pooled producer milk. The uniform price at test was $19.83, up $1.19 from September 2021, and up $1.41 from the same month a year ago.
ARIZONA MARKET ORDER
Milk delivered to the Arizona Order 131 totaled 367.4 million pounds in October 2021. Class I utilization was 118.4 million pounds and accounted for about 32.22 percent of pooled producer milk. The uniform price at test was $18.65, up $0.79 from September 2021, and up $3.04 from the same month a year ago.
CALIFORNIA MARKET ORDER
Milk pooled on the California Order 51 totaled 1.895 billion pounds in October 2021. Class I utilization was 409.6 million pounds and accounted for about 21.6 percent of pooled producer milk. The Statistical Uniform Price for milk delivered to plants in Los Angeles County was $17.29, up $0.38 from September 2021, and $3.50 above the same month a year ago.