In California, farm level milk output is mixed. Some stakeholders report steady production, while some stakeholders report seasonally light production with cow lots not fully recovered from the rainfall impact. Milk volumes are available throughout the state for processing. Some contacts continue to report purchased spot loads at below Class prices being brought into facilities for processing. Demand for all Classes is unchanged.
According to the California Department of Water Resources, the estimated statewide reservoir storage has increased to 22.40 million acre-feet as of Feb. 8, but the historical average for the month decreased to 97 percent as of Feb. 8, 2023. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the east central area of the state has reached a status of moderately to extremely wet as of Feb. 5, however the state is still in drought.
Farm level milk output is steady in Arizona. Some stakeholders report bringing in milk from outside the state at below Class prices for processing along with the milk volumes available in the area. Demand for all Classes is steady.
Milk production remains steady to lighter in New Mexico, despite more favorable weather for cow comfort. Throughout the area milk volumes are available to utilize for processing. Demand is unchanged for all Classes.
Farm level milk output is higher in the Pacific Northwest. Some stakeholders note current production is slightly below normal forecasted levels, despite production increasing over the past few weeks. Throughout the area milk is available for processing. Steady demand continues for all Classes. Contacts report plans for a new facility in a few years will ease warehousing logistics and lessen transportation needs across the mountain parts of Washington.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado farm level milk output is mixed with stakeholders reporting steady to higher production. Stakeholders note volumes available for processing have loosened up. All Classes have unchanged demand. Condensed skim milk demand is steady. Contract and spot load sales remain steady. Plentiful available cream volumes continue to be worked through by butter producers keeping busy schedules. Cream multiplies contracted on the top end this week.
