Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
March 5
In California, milk production is abundant, surpassing industry players' expectations. Although processors are running plants at full capacities, some of them had to look for outside help to make sure all the milk is cleared. Class I requests are steady, whereas Class II demands are flat to a bit up.
In Arizona, milk output is still up, and it is anticipated that it will continue to increase up to the spring flush. Bottled milk demands from educational institutions haven't changed much from the prior week. Processing plants are full of milk. Plant managers are taking discounted out-of-state milk whenever possible.
In New Mexico, weather conditions have been favorable for milk production and deliveries. Milk supplies are plentiful. Holdovers are manageable despite minor maintenance projects at some processing facilities. More milk went to balancing plants this week compared to the previous week. Class I and III sales are higher, whereas Class II demands are trending down.
Milk production in the Pacific Northwest is robust. Manufacturers have plenty of milk for processing. Ice cream manufacturers are starting to slowly increase their cream intakes in preparation for the upcoming spring and summer. Bottling demand is steady.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado, milk intakes are still above processing capacity. A mild winter, plenty of forages and increases in the milking herd are keeping the milk line filled.
Heavily discounted spot milk loads are common. There are reports of loads getting shipped for slightly more than freight costs and of some loads being discarded.
Many manufacturing facilities are already full, and any planned or unplanned maintenance only exacerbates the challenges of placing milk loads.
There is a lot of condensed skim in the western dairy market. As the result, more continues to be moved to other regions to help with supply management.
Spot cream is plenteous in the West. Processors are looking for additional sale outlets within and outside the region. Cream continues to be moved to butter plants for churning. Cream multiples for all Classes are a bit up at the top of the range.
Fluid milk summary
Advertised Prices at major retail supermarket outlets ending during the period of Feb. 28-March 5.
Half Gallon, All Fat Tests
National average
Conventional: $1.41
Organic: $4.24
Regional (Conventional)
Northwest: $1.20
Regional (Organic)
Southwest: $3.99