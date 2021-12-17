Milk production is unchanged in California. Bottling demand is steady to higher; contacts report notable retail purchasing. Class II demand is waning as some producers are preparing for lighter year-end production schedules.
In Arizona, farm level milk production is trending higher. Producers in the state are pulling heavily on available supplies of milk to meet strong year-end holiday demand. Demand is strong across all Classes of milk.
New Mexico milk production is steady, but overall production is down year over year. Demand for Class I milk is steady to higher. Class II demand is unchanged. Some Southwestern plant managers are running shortened schedules due to delayed deliveries of production supplies and staffing shortages.
Milk production is steady to higher in the Pacific Northwest. Some stakeholders report that they continue to send milk to Canada to aid in areas hit with inclement weather in recent weeks. Class I demand is steady, though expected to decline in the coming weeks as schools go on break for the winter holidays.
Farm level milk production is steady in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Milk is available in the region to meet current market demand. Demand for milk is steady across all classes.
In the West, condensed skim contracts are steady. Demand for cream is strong. Some contacts are anticipating a decline in cream demand in the coming weeks. Cream is available in the region. Some purchasers in other regions, with less cream availability, are looking to the West to meet current production needs.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.