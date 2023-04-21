Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
April 20
California milk production is strong to steady. Some areas are maintaining stronger farm milk production trends, while other areas impacted by the earlier flooding get back to steadier milk production trends.
Contacts note preliminary reports indicate milk output for April 2023 is slightly above forecast levels. Milk volumes are reported as heavier to balanced compared to bottling and production needs by contacts.
Plants in the Central Valley area that were shut down from the earlier flooding are reportedly back to previous demand levels. Throughout the state milk volumes are available for bottling and processing needs.
However, stakeholders note transportation is problematic for parts of California, with some areas having heavy volumes to be transported. Demand for all Classes is steady, as educational facilities in the state have cycled through scheduled spring breaks.
According to the California Department of Water Resources, snowpack amounts are 251 percent of normal to date as of April 19, 2023, for the current 2022-23 Water Year.
Farm level milk output in Arizona is steady. Temperatures reached the lower 90s in the state this week. Cool mornings supported good cow comfort and had minimal impacts on current milk production. Some stakeholders report bringing in out of state milk volumes to fill open processing capacity. Class III and IV spot load purchases and sales are noted at below Class prices by contacts. All Classes have steady demand.
Milk production in New Mexico is steady. Milk volumes are available to meet current bottling and production needs. Demand for all Classes is unchanged.
In the Pacific Northwest, milk production is steady. Milk volumes are available throughout the area for bottling and processing needs. Slightly heavy to balanced volumes compared to current production needs are reported by contacts. Spot load purchases and sales are noted at below Class prices by contacts. Demand for all Classes is steady.
Farm level milk output in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado is steady. The mountain states area received some snow this week, but impact on milk handling was minimal. Cow comfort is good overall. Throughout the area milk volumes for bottling and processing needs are available. All Classes have unchanged demand. Contacts report condensed skim milk volumes as heavy to balanced compared to production needs. Contracted sales of condensed skim milk are steady. Spot load sales of condensed skim milk are steady to light.
Plentiful amounts of cream are available to keep strong production schedules.
