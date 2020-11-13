Nov. 12
In California, farm milk production is increasing as cooler temperatures and short days aid cows’ comfort.
Raw milk volumes are more than adequate for most dairy manufacturing needs. For example, large milk volumes are moving toward cheese vats, which has been strongly dictated by robust retail demand and government purchases.
Shipments into Class I are higher with hearty pulls for seasonal eggnog production.
Farm milk production is slowly increasing in Arizona, but milk/cream volumes are not enough to meet all processing needs. Some manufacturers continue bringing in spot milk loads from nearby states to cover their demands.
Cow’s milk output is slightly up in New Mexico as the weather has been fairly stable compared to a few weeks ago. Milk solid and fat components continue improving and are near to the peak. Milk intakes are more than enough to meet most processing needs. Shipments into Class I, Class II, and Class III are higher inside and outside the western region. In this way, less milk has been cleared into balancing plant dryers within the state.
Milk production in the Pacific Northwest is strong and steady. Industry contacts report no issues with getting the milk needed for processing.
With the start of the rainy season at hand, farmers anticipate remaining fire issues to subside and reservoirs to recharge. Forages are in good shape for the winter ahead. Milk bottling demand is steady.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado, milk production is heavy. Discounted spot loads are common in Idaho as abundant milk supplies search for homes. Processing facilities are at or near full capacity.
Cream volumes are generally ample across the West region with a few exceptions in some states. Ice cream makers continue pulling strong on cream as well on condensed skim milk volumes. Cream volumes continue clearing into butter churning and Class II with steady premiums as cream multiples remained steady this week.