California milk production remains steady despite some heavy rains and flooding. Although contacts report some processors have experienced plant down time due to the recent heavy rains and flooding, no major disruptions have been noted. Processors continue to work through ample available milk volumes while a close eye is being kept on the predicted upcoming additional storms. Demand for all Classes remains steady. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, the majority of California has seen rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average values over the past several weeks. According to the California Department of Water Resources, as of Jan. 10, the state has gotten 14.45 inches of precipitation for the current 2022-23 Water Year, up 4.76 inches from the historical average. However, California still remains in a state of drought.
In Arizona, farm level milk output is steady to higher. Although milk volumes are available for processing, some processors report bringing in loads of milk from outside the state at below Class prices. Demand is steady across all Classes.
New Mexico has steady milk production. Processors continue to work through available milk volumes. Demand is unchanged for all Classes.
A somewhat mild winter thus far for the Pacific Northwest is contributing to steady to higher milk output. Milk is available for processing throughout the area. Demand is steady for all Classes.
Favorable weather has helped cow comfort, contributing to steady to higher milk output for the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Plenty of milk is available for processing throughout the area. Demand is unchanged for all Classes. Condensed skim milk demand is unchanged and sales are steady in the spot market. Some stakeholders report purchasing spot loads from outside their local network areas. Ample cream volumes are available and butter production remains steady. Higher end cream multiples moved lower compared to last week.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.