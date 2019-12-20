Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
California milk production is stable this week. Bottled milk demand is starting to fade bit by bit as educational institutions prepare to close for the holidays. Plants are being operated close to full capacities. Processors are also preparing for next week's increased balancing/churning.
Arizona milk yield is slowly rising, but according to contacts, it remains below last year levels. Out-of-state milk pulling has subsided, and handlers are filling their customers' orders with mostly in-state milk. Currently, some plant managers are keeping their churns at rest while they prepare for active churning during the holidays. Class I and II intakes are stable to declining.
In New Mexico, milk output is increasing as cows respond favorably to cooler weather. Balancing needs have increased due to downtimes at a few Class III producing plants. However, all milk loads were redirected appropriately. Class I sales are trending lower as schools prepare to close. Class II requests are slightly up.
Pacific Northwest milk production may be turning the corner from the low point of the production cycle. Industry contacts suggest milk intakes are in good balance with processing needs. But with educational institutions going on winter break, school milk bottling is idled, pushing more milk toward manufacturing. Milk handlers are working to find homes for milk loads over the holidays. While additional milk holdovers may accumulate at facilities, contacts do not expect any undue stress that cannot be handled.
Milk production in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado, is steady to higher. According to the most recent milk production report, production continues to grow year over year due to expansion of the milk herd and small gains in milk production per cow. Milk handlers are finding adequate processing capacity in Colorado, but processing homes are in short supply in Idaho. Industry contacts in the Gem State say they have seen numerous trucks from across the country picking up milk and cream in the last few weeks. Discounted milk loads of $4.75 under Class IV are common. Placement of holiday milk loads will be tricky, but handlers hope they can juggle trucks around enough to prevent any discarded milk.
Condensed skim demand is unchanged from the previous week. Prices and sales are steady.
Cream sales in the West are stable to a bit down ahead of the holiday. Plant managers are expecting a seasonal upsurge in cream availability come next week. Therefore, they are preparing accordingly to meet processing needs. This week, cream multiples are a bit down at the bottom of the range.