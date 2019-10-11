Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S.
Oct. 10
In the West, milk supplies are generally plentiful, and California is no exception. This week, milk output has grown in California, but remains mostly in good balance with what the industry needs. Class I intakes are unchanged from a week ago.
The Arizona milk market is flat, with sufficient volumes available to producers within the state. Milk yield is level to slightly up as cooler weather in the mornings is keeping cows comfortable. Manufacturers report not needing to bring any milk from out-of-state. Class II requests are at the same levels as in the prior week. Class I sales are mostly stable.
In New Mexico, milk production is steady. With several schools either on fall break or about to close for the break, Class I demand has declined. Class II sales are also trending lower.
Pacific Northwest milk production is strong. Milk intakes are keeping most manufacturing facilities full. Bottling demand is steady. Industry contacts say there is plenty of cream and multiples have eased back somewhat.
Milk production in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado is flat to seasonally lower. However, some farms continue to add cows into the milking herd. As a result, milk intakes are keeping manufacturers running at or near full capacity. Small disruptions in processing continue to cause excess loads of milk. Some processors are picking these loads up at $4.75 under Class IV.
The condensed skim market is fairly balanced. A lot of the supplies are moving to dryers for nonfat dry milk production. This week, the western region is swimming in a pool of cream. Cream multiples for all Classes have declined on both edges of the range.
Ice cream buyers continue to decrease their intakes.
Butter churning activities are a bit more active.