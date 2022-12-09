Milk production is steady to lower in California, and some contacts say output is below 2021 volumes. Spot purchasers say loads of milk are available. Contacts report steady demand for all Classes.
In Arizona milk production is steady, though contacts report volumes are below some previously forecasted levels. Some stakeholders say plant maintenance is preventing them from purchasing additional volumes of milk. Demand is steady across all Classes.
In New Mexico contacts say cooler weather is contributing positively to cow comfort and milk production. Milk production in the state is down compared to this time last year. Across all Classes, demand is steady.
Milk production is strong in the Pacific Northwest. Stakeholders say there is plenty of milk available for production. Contacts note they are selling loads mostly in local markets as tanker availability is limited. Processors say they are selling volumes of milk under Class prices. Demand is steady across all Classes.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado, milk production is steady. Milk volumes are available and spot loads are trading below Class prices. Stakeholders say they are mainly selling loads in local markets, as tanker availability remains limited. Across all Classes, demand is unchanged.
Contracted condensed skim demand is unchanged in the West this week. Some contacts say they are increasing their production of condensed skim to make use of available milk volumes. Spot loads of condensed skim are available for purchasing.
Cream is available for spot purchasing and contacts say demand is softening. Some butter makers say they are opting to utilize loads of cream internally rather than selling.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.