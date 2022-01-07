Milk production is trending higher in California this week. Bottling demand is increasing in the state, as schools have begun to return from their winter breaks. Class II demand is picking up; processors are running busier schedules following lighter year-end production.
Farm level milk production is steady in Arizona. Processors in the state are running busy schedules to utilize available supplies of milk. Demand is unchanged across all Classes.
In New Mexico milk production is steady. Staffing shortages and a shortage of truck drivers are causing some Southwest processors to run reduced schedules. Demand is steady to higher for bottling, while Class II demand is unchanged.
Milk production is steady to higher in the Pacific Northwest. Stakeholders say that extreme weather in the area has not reduced cow comfort. This weather is causing some delays to loads of milk. Some stakeholders in the Pacific Northwest are redirecting loads of milk to closer production facilities to reduce the need to dump milk. Class I demand is steady, but Class IV demand is increasing.
In the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado, farm level milk production is steady to higher. Milk is available to meet production needs in the area, though inclement weather is causing delays to the delivery of some loads. Steady demand is present across all classes.
Condensed skim contracts are steady in the West. Cream demand is increasing as processors are resuming busy schedules following some scheduled end of year down time.
Cream is available in the region. Contacts report that severe weather and a shortage of truck drivers are causing delays to cream loads.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.