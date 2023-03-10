In California, farm level milk output is strong to steady. Some stakeholders note preliminary reports indicate milk production for February moved up compared to January.
However, they note preliminary reports indicate milk production for February was still below forecast levels. Availability of milk volumes is mixed. The Central Valley area contacts report balanced milk volumes for bottling and production needs, while other stakeholders report tighter availability of milk volumes due to weather events causing road closures in parts of California. Contacts report snow in the northern part of the state is causing delivery problems and some unplanned downtime at plants. Demand for all Classes is unchanged.
Farm level milk output is steady to lighter in Arizona. Available milk volumes remain ample for bottling and other production facilities throughout the state. All Classes have steady demand.
In New Mexico, farm level milk output is steady. Throughout the area milk volumes are available for processing. Demand for all Classes is steady.
Farm level milk output in the Pacific Northwest is steady with more favorable cow comfort weather this week. Contacts report production is on pace with forecasted levels. Milk volumes are ample throughout the area. Some stakeholders report Class IV spot loads at below Class prices. All Classes have steady demand.
In the mountain states of Idaho and Colorado, farm level milk output is steady. In Utah, with more favorable cow comfort weather, farm level milk output is strong to steady. Milk volumes are available throughout the area for processing. Demand is steady for all Classes.
Condensed skim milk demand is steady. Contract sales are steady, while spot market activity has become lighter. Availability of condensed skim milk is mixed. Some stakeholders report balanced volumes, while others report tighter volumes from weather events causing road closures in parts of California.
Plenty of cream is available for busy production schedules to be kept. Lower end cream multiples moved down this week, remaining below a flat market.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.