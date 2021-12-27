NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Dec. 20
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
294,000 327,000 305,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mixed nationwide this week. Steers and heifers under 700 lbs in the South-Central states and all of the Southeast sold steady to 3.00 higher, while the North Central region and those over 700 lbs in the South Central sold weak to 3.00 lower.
Going into the holidays can be volatile as ranchers would sometimes like to spend some quality time with families over these next two weeks instead of looking and doctoring cattle in the hospital pens.
Receipts this week are typical for the last full marketing week of a year when some producers want to sell before winter weather really gets here. Some will also defer payment at their local auction markets to the next year.
Over the next two weeks, livestock auction volumes will be very limited with several acknowledging the holidays in front of them and letting employees rest up for the receipts that will be substantial the first full week of 2022. There are several special cow sales scheduled across the Plains the next two weeks for an opportunity for cow/calf producers to make financial moves they feel necessary for 2021.
Good demand remains for most weights of feeder cattle and the best demand remains on yearling cattle that will finish this spring. Those types of cattle are getting harder to find and they must be heavier weights to meet that requirement of finishing before mid-May.
Cash fed cattle have come off the highs they posted two weeks ago and are still at a premium to the December futures contract.
The weather continues to be quite odd for mid-December, considering the derecho that moved through the middle part of the country. With near 100 mph gusts reported in the West central part of Kansas, wildfires burned upwards of 400,000 acres. Farmers and ranchers in its path were devastated with many structures (many homes) burned to the ground and numerous cattle perishing in the large fire.
Ranchers are a resilient bunch, and they will pull through. But winter is here, and the shorter days make it harder to get repairs done.
The CME Cattle complex has seen better weeks; December Live Cattle 2.100 lower on the week while the front two Feeder Cattle months (Jan and Mar) were 4.625 and 3.600 lower for the week.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 lower from the previous week at 138.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 2.00 lower at 218.00.
Cutout prices continue to be under pressure as this was the last full week of slaughter before the holidays. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.53 lower at 263.01, while Select was 3.96 lower at 248.28 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 657K for the week, 9K less than last week, and 2K more than a year ago.
Next week on Wednesday, the complete list of cold storage inventory items will be released by USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). In addition, the latest Cattle on Feed data will be published on Thursday. Go to https://www.nass.usda.gov/ after 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday and Thursday to retrieve the most recent data.
On behalf of the Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News, we would like to wish safe and happy holiday season. This will be the last National Feeder Cattle summary published for 2021. May you have a very blessed New Year!
Auction volume this week included 45 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 41 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Dec. 24
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1826 140 N/A
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable current FOB trades for a market trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (82.6% Steers, 17.4% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
103 Head: 940 lbs, 156.94 Current FOB
20 Head: 675 lbs, 153.00 Current DEL
1385 Head: 850 lbs, 150.52 Jan FOB
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
88 Head: 870 lbs, 154.94 Current FOB
50 Head: 650 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
180 Head: 850 lbs, 138.00 Current DEL