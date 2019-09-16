NATIONAL FEEDER

AND STOCKER CATTLE

(Federal-State Market News)

St. Joseph, Mo.

Sept. 13

 
RECEIPTS:      Auctions      Direct    Video/Internet       Total
This Week      176,400       73,500           122,000       371,900
Last Week      106,800       58,100            14,700       179,600
Year Ago       184,400       60,400            44,800       289,600

   Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00-6.00 lower, with calves 
as much as 10.00 lower.  Many markets were compared to two weeks ago coming back from 
last week’s Labor Day Holiday.  Continued good demand remains for calves and 
yearlings.  We are entering the time of year where every week we are starting to see 
more calves coming to market.  With winter wheat grazing around the corner demand 
remains good for feeders. Fall planting and harvest is quickly approaching, with 
wheat planters rolling in the South and corn choppers and combines starting to make 
their way out of the machine sheds in the North.  Thursday’s USDA crop report was 
released with corn production forecast at 13.8 billion bushels down 1 percent from 
August and 4 percent lower from last year.  Corn acres for harvest are forecast at 
82.0 million acres, unchanged from August and up less than 1 percent from last year. 
Corn yields are expected to average 168.2 bpa, down 1.3 bushels from August forecast 
and down 8.2 bushels from 2018.  U.S. Soybean production is forecast at 3.63 billion 
bushels, down 1 percent from August and down 20 percent from last year.  Soybean 
yields are expected to average a record high 47.9 bpa, down .6 bushels from August 
and down 3.7 bushels from last year.  Soybean acers for harvest are forecasted at 
75.9 million acers, unchanged from August and down 14 percent from 2018.  CME feeder 
cattle futures responded with triple-digit gains at mid-week to finish the week with 
October contracts 5.00 higher for the week.  Corn futures mover sharply higher on 
Thursday in response to the USDA crop report.  Fed cattle trade was slow to get 
started this week.  As of this writing, Southern Plains live cash traded at 99.00-
100.00, limited trading in Nebraska and Western Cornbelt at 99.00-102.00 live, 
dressed at 159.00-162.00.  CME cattle futures were active mid-week and moved higher 
on the heels of US trade talks, only to stabilize late week.  Slaughter levels were 
slightly lighter for a non-holiday week at 629,000 head. Looking at the post Labor 
Day retail landscape usually undergoes a transition from summer to cooler weather.  
While heat still lingers in many parts of the country beef items continues to hold 
onto their spot in the meat case and retail ads.  Choice boxed-beef on finished the 
week lower with Friday closing at 220.88 and Select at 198.60 compared to last 
Friday’s close.  Auction volume included 54 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 
percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle 
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 13
Receipts:  1,754      Last Week:  1,082    Year Ago:  146

   Compared to last week:  Feeder steers and heifers had limited comparable sales but 
a unevenly steady undertone noted. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 
19 percent heifers.  Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 
percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on 
yearlings from base weights.  Current sales are up to 14 days delivery. 

               Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price  Delivery
  170    800-820     812    138.00-140.00     138.81   Current Del   
  370      875       875       135.00         135.00   Current Del   
  400      900       900       133.00         133.00   Current Del   
  300      900       900       133.00         133.00   Current Del   
  190      770       770       134.00         134.00   Oct     Del   

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price  Delivery
   59      740       740       134.00         134.00   Current Del   
  180      825       825       127.00         127.00   Current Del   
   85      685       685       134.00         134.00   Oct     Del

