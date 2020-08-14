NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 14
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 231,600
Last Week: 499,600
Year Ago: 202,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven, 1.00 lower to 3.00 higher. Many of the receipts in the Northern Plains are coming off summer grass with the yearlings in excellent condition reported. Buyers are looking for those cattle to perform very well in the feedlot with compensatory gains on the front end appearing to be very good. A wide range of weather patterns have moved across the U.S. in recent times and this week, an inland hurricane came close in proximity to a D3 drought designation in Iowa.
Some of those in the western part of Iowa are recalling the summer of 2012 and how bad it was then. Producer anecdotes of year-to-date rainfall being 2 inches of moisture shorter than 2012 gives this year even more perspective for them.
A derecho swept across the Midwest early this week and left a path of destruction in its wake. Grain bins, elevator legs, power poles, power lines and millions of acres of affected corn and soybeans were not able to withstand 100-plus mph winds.
Grain traders saw an increase in value on the Board this week even though the latest WASDE report showed an increase in average yield for both corn and soybeans.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade was 4.00 higher in the Southern Plains at 104.00 live, while dressed sales in Nebraska are 2.00 to 7.00 higher for the week at 165.00 to 170.00.
This morning’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 214.04, 8.57 higher than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 199.24, 6.49 higher than last Friday’s close.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 640K, 7k more than last week, and 13K less than last year. Auction volume this week included 57 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 14
Receipts: 1,774 Last Week: 1,155 Year Ago: 855
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers again not well tested for Current FOB delivery. Demand good as slaughter cattle prices and Boxed Beef prices gained ground this week. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighing points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
500 Head: 1000 lbs; 134.84 Oct FOB
65 Head: 850 lbs; 135.00 Current Del
54 Head: 980 lbs; 130.00 Current Del
65 Head: 975 lbs; 132.50 Aug-Sep Del
110 Head: 650 lbs; 151.00 Oct Del
110 Head: 720 lbs; 144.00 Oct Del
90 Head: 950 lbs; 134.00 Oct Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
15 Head: 750 lbs; 136.00 Current Del Split
Load
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
120 Head: 675 lbs; 150.00 Current Del
80 Head: 735 lbs; 134.00 Current Del
315 Head: 975 lbs; 127.00 Current Del
110 Head: 625 lbs; 141.00 Oct Del
110 Head: 650 lbs; 138.00 Oct Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
30 Head: 725 lbs; 128.00 Current Del Split Load