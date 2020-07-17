NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 17
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 570,600
Last Week: 207,500
Year Ago: 425,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; South Central states from 3.00 to 4.00 higher while the Southeast and North Central were 3.00 lower to 1.00 higher. There was a big increase in North Central prices last week due to some annual specials that bring high quality reputation one-iron brand strings of cattle to town.
Pasture and range conditions are coming to the forefront as the nation tries to get through the “dog-days of summer.”
For the first time this year, over 50 percent of the country is in some sort of drought designation; the last time that has occurred was week ending September 18, 2018 when the country was coming off a historical drought. Draw lines from middle of North Dakota due south to the southern tip of Texas then west to the New Mexico-Arizona border and then north; that rectangle will encompass the worst of the grazing regions in the country this week. Areas that have the shallowest soils are the most susceptible and with scorching heat indexes above 100 degrees, rain one day creates a sauna the next day. Warm season grasses can take the heat, but the forage still must have moisture to grow. Feeder cattle were in demand at auctions as well as videos this week.
Calves for fall delivery were showcased on the Western Video Market this week as a reputation load of 455 lb weaned steers of Nevada origin for early November delivery sold at 216.00. Also, a load of 610 lb steers sourced out of California for next week delivery with all the bells and whistles sold at 177.50.
Yearlings were also in very good demand as well during this trading week at both auction barns and via video. Last Saturday at Ericson/Spalding (NE) Livestock Auction, a load of 739 lb steers sold at 153.75 and two loads of 809 lb steers sold at 148.00.
On Superior Video Livestock’s “Week in the Rockies” sale, three loads of 780 lb value added steers for currently delivery out of the South Central area sold at 160.00. In addition, two loads of 940 lb reputation steers to be delivered by the end of the month sold at 156.00. Cattle that feed well are always in demand and usually once a cattle feeder does well with one producer’s cattle, the buyer will come back year after year for the next crop.
The CME Cattle complex found some footing on Wednesday and Thursday this week with the front months on both types of contracts having the most support. As of Thursday’s close, the August Feeder Cattle contract was 6.85 higher on the week, with September and October being 5.43 and 4.70 higher, respectively.
Thirty years ago, fed cattle held a different genetic makeup than they do currently. Steers weighing over 1400 lbs were an anomaly for the most part. If some were found that weighed over 1500 lbs, industry insiders clamored about being too big for the box. Currently, CME Live Cattle contracts allow for physical delivery of steers up to 1550 lbs; and those weighing from 1500 to 1550 lbs only incur a miniscule discount when it comes to settlement of all the paperwork.
Over 150 contracts were physically delivered on the June contract, with some of those loads of cattle meeting or exceeding the maximum allowable average weight. Just a few years ago, yearling cattle coming into feedyards were typically fed 100 days plus or minus and calf-feds were the only ones fed 150 days or longer. It has become more commonplace in the last three or four months to see cattle that have been on feed for over 200 days. With the more extended feeding period, the quality grading has been moving in an upward trend. Since April, the nationwide Prime and Choice grading has been 6 to 8 percent more than the previous five-year average. In addition to the greater quality grading, Yield grades have naturally increased as the fat deposition on fed steers and heifers occur on the outside of the 12th rib as well the intramuscular fat referenced earlier when concerning quality grading.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 650K, 7k less than last week, and 5K less than last year. As the increase of slaughter has happened in June and now into July, the backlog of finished cattle in the feedyards have increased weekly beef production around 20 million lbs on the same amount of cattle slaughter. Domestic consumption has increased as the summer has moved along, however the boxed beef prices have moved in a downward trend.
Wednesday’s Choice boxed-beef prices closed at 200.76; the lowest value since December 22, 2017. Released yesterday, The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) July level increased to 44.1 (a weak level) compared to June’s 37.9. April’s record low was reported at 12.1. According to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy, the value for July represented the fourth straight month with a reading that indicates recessionary economic conditions. The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. Bankers are very concerned about weak agriculture commodity prices and retail sales and continue to diminish economic confidence among bankers.
Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
July 17
Receipts: 7,898 Last Week: 1,015 Year Ago: 0
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested as current FOB sales were not tested last week. A definite stronger undertone is noted though. Demand and seller interest very good this week as cattle futures moved higher most all week. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs and 35 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighing points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
290 Head: 850 lbs; 129.62 Jul-Aug FOB
952 Head: 850 lbs; 130.25 Aug FOB
896 Head: 850 lbs; 130.70 Sep FOB
70 Head: 725 lbs; 142.00 Current Del
110 Head: 750 lbs; 140.00 Current Del
240 Head: 850 lbs; 136.00 Current Del
85 Head: 900 lbs; 126.74 Current Del
70 Head: 950 lbs; 128.00 Jul-Aug Del
600 Head: 885 lbs; 136.00 Aug Del
130 Head: 900 lbs; 124.00 Aug Del
35 Head: 900 lbs; 122.00 Aug Del Split Load
950 Head: 975 lbs; 127.00 Aug Del
550 Head: 885 lbs; 136.00 Sep Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
120 Head: 950 lbs; 118.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
885 Head: 800 lbs; 124.25 Aug FOB
1298 Head: 800 lbs; 124.68 Sep FOB
70 Head: 650 lbs; 134.50 Current Del
120 Head: 775 lbs; 130.00 Current Del
75 Head: 830 lbs; 126.50 Current Del
65 Head: 875 lbs; 119.00 Current Del
70 Head: 900 lbs; 121.50 Jul-Aug Del
37 Head: 850 lbs; 117.00 Aug Del Split Load
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
60 Head: 825 lbs; 109.00 Current FOB
120 Head: 850 lbs; 112.00 Current Del