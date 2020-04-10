NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
April 10
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 181,100
Last Week: 197,100
Year Ago: 317,000
Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00 to 7.00 lower. Farmers and ranchers are wanting to sell cattle, but the prices are just not exactly what they are looking for. Their paycheck may only come once or twice a year and timing can be everything in the cattle business.
Some ranchers may have decided to place their own cattle in a feedyard and retain ownership through their feeding period.
Some may just be hoping that this downswing in the market is very short-lived, and they could possibly sell their cattle in the coming months to an investor looking to find cattle that have already been placed on feed. Those that are in for the long haul to feed their calves will be looking to capitalize after they have spent many dollars stacking pedigrees with higher indexing economic values.
Best demand is for grazing calves right now as the grass is growing rather quickly in the southern grazing areas. A frost on Friday morning in the Midwest and Northern Plains will stunt the grass back just a little, but it will come back as the areas have had ample moisture to get the grass growing when warmer weather gets here.
On Tuesday at Unionville (MO) Livestock Market, a short load of 516 lbs steers sold at 185.75 and a smaller package of steers weighing 511 lbs sold at 183.85.
This week in the direct market, the AMS Texas report this week revealed a volume of 44,200 head. The sharply higher head count from the previous few weeks was due to the higher CME cattle futures and demand picked up momentum, especially for May contracted cattle.
In the past week, the CME Feeder Cattle contracts did regain most if not all of their losses in the previous week.
Slaughter levels were lower than in recent weeks as several facilities have been affected by worker attendance. Cattle Slaughter under FI estimated at 536K for the week, 90K less than last week and 103K less than a year ago.
Around the Easter holiday, some packers would typically take a floating holiday and this Friday seemed like it couldn’t come soon enough. Hog slaughter was affected this week as well, with 2.407 million are estimated harvested, 158K less than last week and 14K more than a year ago this week.
Year-to-date cattle slaughter is 1.3% ahead of a year ago, while hog slaughter is 4.8% ahead as well.
Steer dressed weight for week ending March 28, 2020 was reported at 891 lbs; 7 lbs below a week ago and 26 lbs more than the same week a year ago.
Last week’s negotiated purchases of slaughter steers and heifers nationwide (28,923 head) was the second smallest volume reported since mandatory reporting started in 2001. The lightest volume was reported covering the week of Dec. 15-19, 2003, the week before the first case of BSE in the U.S. Auction volume this week included 48 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
April 10
Receipts: 1,116 Last Week: 65 Year Ago: 286
Compared to last week: No recent test for a comparison of trends. Markets extremely volatile over the last several weeks and buyers and sellers alike unsure of which way is up or down. Supply consisted of 100% over 600 lbs and 57% heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3% shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
392 Head: 850 lbs; 102.85 May FOB
47 Head: 850 lbs; 104.98 Current Del Split Load
40 Head: 900 lbs; 94.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
590 Head: 800 lbs; 95.85 May FOB
47 Head: 800 lbs; 98.47 Current Del Split Load