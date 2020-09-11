NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Sept. 11
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 212,000
Last Week: 193,900
Year Ago: 371,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven, 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher. Demand for yearlings coming off grass is good to very good, with the demand for calves being moderate at this point in the calendar year.
The CME Cattle Complex recovered all last week’s losses this week with Wednesday being the only day showing in the red.
Early week sales were limited this week to those that were holding Labor Day Specials. The normal seasonal occurrence of price spread between steers and heifers are going to be at the forefront again this fall.
A large drop in temperatures this week throughout the Plains will also test a rancher's vaccination program, with many states seeing highs in the 50s this week along with a cold rain or mist — breeding ground for sickness in a calf’s compromised immune system.
The September WASDE report was released today with reductions in corn and soybean production expected by the grain traders. USDA dropped corn yield to 178.5 bushels per acre (bpa), the largest August to September yield decline since 2011. The soybean yield estimate dropped to 51.9 bpa while the total production came in near trade estimates for both corn and soybeans. The USDA estimated total corn production at 14.9 billion bushels with harvested acres reduced 550,000 acres due to the 700-plus-mile-long “derecho” that occurred in August through the Corn Belt.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in Southern Plains traded 1.00 to 2.00 lower at 101.00 to 102.00, while Nebraska dressed sales were 2.00 to 3.00 lower at 160.00 to 161.00. Steer dressed weights surged again this week to 916 lbs, up 6 lbs from the previous week.
This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 219.89, 5.96 lower than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 207.10, 2.20 lower than last Friday’s close.
Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 574K, 59k less than last week, and 62K more than last year.
This year’s Labor Day week cattle slaughter is 3K larger than last year.
Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Sept. 11
Receipts:
This Week: 112
Last Week: 363
Year Ago: 0
Compared to last week: Feeder steers not established and feeder heifers not well tested. Trade has turned extremely slow and demand is light to moderate. Slaughter cattle prices turned lower and beef prices on the decline as well. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs and 100 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighing points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers: Not established
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
112 Head: 825 lbs, 127.55 Current Del