NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Nov. 22
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
385,600 354,200 118,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 lower. The fall calf run finally came to fruition this year as more calves were traded in October than September.
Weaned calves with good condition continued to bring a premium to their unweaned, fleshy counterparts and there has certainly been an abundance of calves coming to sale barns which pressured the calf market.
Demand was improved this week at most auctions in the Northern Plains as the farmer/feeder and summer yearling operators are in the buying mood. Very good demand for yearling feeder cattle as the supply is really tightening and when there are yearlings in town the market is very active.
Buyers are putting calves out to graze on wheat fields and pastures after they get a brand and few vaccinations if they have any grazing while the others are headed to the feedlots.
Auctions nationwide offered many long strings of calves as this week was the last chance to sell one before Thanksgiving.
Farmer feeders continue to struggle to finish their corn harvest across the Dakotas through Minnesota on to Michigan as ground conditions are muddy and the corn is wet and must be dried.
The Cattle On Feed number quoted at 101 percent of a year ago; Placements at 110 percent and Marketings at 99 percent. The fall calf run finally came to fruition this year as more calves were placed in October than September to the tune of around 375K head. The number for October was also 229K larger than a year ago.
If you remember back to last year, drought throughout the Plains brought many more calves to market through the summer months than in recent times.
This year, with the excellent grazing conditions and uncertainty that was fueled by the fire at a packing plant in Kansas, producers were content to graze calves longer. At some point, though, the feeders had to show up at an auction market or be marketed directly to feedlots. Earlier this week, the company announced they will begin startup at the Finney County fed cattle harvest facility the first week in December.
Southern Plains feedyards can’t wait for the plant to get up and running as that area has shortage of shackle space since the fire the evening of Aug. 9. In the time the plant was down for the reconstruction of the hydraulic and electric rooms, some other needed repairs were done to make the plant more efficient. As we move through the Thanksgiving day holiday, the industry must remember that in a startup, the plant will have a gradual run up to full production.
After a correction on the CME Feeder Cattle Board last Wednesday, this week on Friday saw another correction. The January through May contracts lost around 3.00 on the day and 4.00 to 5.00 for the week. Thanksgiving is upon us and demand for beef cuts always wane this time of year. On the week, Choice cutout closed 8.23 higher at 232.57, while Select was 3.01 lower at 211.32, putting the Choice-Select spread at 21.25.
Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection was estimated at 662K for the week, 5K more than last week and 90K more than a year ago.
Cold Storage Report for October was released Friday with total red meat supplies in freezers were up 1 percent from the previous month but down 1 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were down 1 percent from the previous month and down 10 percent from last year.
Frozen pork supplies were up 3 percent from the previous month and up 8 percent from last year.
Auction volume this week included 37 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
All of us here at the USDA-AMS-Livestock, Poultry and Grain Federal/State Market News Service wish all of you a happy and pleasant Thanksgiving.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Nov. 22
Receipts: 2,096 Last Week: 1,160 Year Ago: 759
Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly 3.00 higher on a limited test and heifers had limited comparable receipts to compare to. Demand good. Supply consisted of 97 percent over 600 lbs. and 54 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 750 lbs. 150.14 Current FOB
63 Head: 775 lbs. 141.73 Dec FOB
70 Head: 850 lbs. 141.73 Dec FOB
70 Head: 675 lbs. 154.00 Current Del
75 Head: 800 lbs. 147.00 Current Del
370 Head: 650 lbs. 152.00 Dec Del
150 Head: 775 lbs. 144.00 Dec Del
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
100 Head: 620 lbs. 145.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
40 Head: 850 lbs. 133.73 Dec FOB
70 Head: 675 lbs. 144.00 Current Del
20 Head: 750 lbs. 140.00 Current Del
365 Head: 832 lbs. 139.36 Current Del
150 Head: 850 lbs. 136.00 Current Del
227 Head: 627 lbs. 141.71 Dec Del
150 Head: 735 lbs. 139.00 Dec Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
70 Head: 580 lbs. 133.00 Current Del
41 Head: 650 lbs. 132.00 Current Del