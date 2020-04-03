NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
April 3
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 197,100
Last Week: 113,400
Year Ago: 377,200
Compared to last week, feeder steers sold 5.00 to 17.00 lower while feeder heifers sold 7.00 to 15.00 lower in the North Central and South Central areas, with the larger declines coming later Tuesday into Wednesday. Some auctions on Thursday indicated values from 20.00 to 27.00 lower.
Steer and heifer calves in the Southeast traded uneven; steady to 5.00 higher early in the week to steady to 5.00 lower later in the week. Demand was reported as moderate to good in auctions this week as buyers did want to procure cattle, just at lower price levels.
Some backgrounders who sold yearlings this week did not recoup first cost of those calves. They will go back to the drawing board and see what the next step is.
Ranchers have many things to worry about this time of year, but typically market price levels is not one of them and prices are tracking 10.00 to 20.00 lower than a year ago.
Grazing calves are usually in demand this time of year as grass is coming on with a vengeance with warmer days and nights, spurring enough growth that a cow doesn’t have to chase that newfound green forage.
After warmer temps the past week in the Northern Plains, today brought a reminder that Mother Nature is in control as frozen precipitation was reported in central Nebraska.
Calving season has been in full swing the past few weeks and ranchers have had to battle an overabundance of moisture in several areas of the country this spring so far.
The CME Cattle Complex is mimicking a roller coaster the last few weeks. Lower. Higher. Lower. Higher. When will it end? The volatility is wreaking havoc on balance sheets and those that look at fundamentals continue to be in awe. Limit lower moves this week in the Cattle Complex have brought on contract lows, with many farmers and ranchers questioning themselves at every turn. Front month April Live Cattle contract closed the week at 88.32, while June closed at 80.85; 12.63 and 8.57 lower on the week respectively.
NASS released planting intentions numbers this week. Corn acres were at 97 million acres. This would potentially be the largest planted acres since the record high in 2012. Weather delays may change that number to the downside, however, reduced demand from ethanol will also be a contributing factor. A by-product of the ethanol plant is Distiller’s Dried Grains and with ethanol plants either shuttering or reducing output, DDGs will increase in price in the short term. Some DDG contracts may be hard to fill for the ethanol plants and feedyards may have to find another protein source short term.
Soybean acres were estimated at 83.5 million acres, which was below the average trade estimate of 85 million acres.
U.S. March 1 corn stocks were at 7.95 billion bushels and soybean stocks were 2.253 billion bushels.
As expected, U.S. ethanol production dramatically declined last week and reported the largest week-to-week decline ever recorded. Ethanol blender demand decreased again this week and is the lowest blender demand on record since they started collecting the data in 2010.
The overall Rural Mainstreet Index published by Creighton University for March slumped to 35.5 from 51.6 for February. March’s decline represents the largest one-month fall since the survey was initiated in January 2006. A 4.4% unemployment rate was published this morning by the Labor Department with an essential effective date of March 12. Many food service businesses have had to close nationwide the last half of the month and do not have an estimated time of getting back to business as usual. Scores and thousands of waitresses, servers, hostesses, cooks and bartenders are now wondering how long this will continue.
Boxed beef prices went up sharply and now have come down roughly half of that surge. Packers purchased limited numbers of fed cattle in the Southern and Northern Plains this week on Wednesday 8.00 lower at 112.00.
Cattle Slaughter under FI estimated at 626K for the week, 50K less than last week and 1K less than a year ago. A non-holiday week decline of 50K is very significant and will certainly be felt moving forward.
Packers understand workers must be near one another in these unprecedented times, and there are bound to be issues with worker attendance. Packers have incentive to move as many animals through the pipeline. People in the country must eat, with red meat being a staple in the diet of many.
Auction volume this week included 59% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
April 3
Receipts:
This Week Last Week Last year
65 0 7,526
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested this week. Futures continue to spiral downward limiting demand and movement. Supply consisted of 100% over 600 lbs. and 0% heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3% shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1:
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery
65 Head: 825 lbs; 114.00; Current Del
Feeder Heifers: No Test