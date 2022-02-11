NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Feb. 7
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
227,500 299,000 270,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers in the North and South-Central areas of the country were 1.00 to 4.00 higher, while the Southeast was 1.00 to 2.00 lower.
The week got off to a good start; however, by Wednesday conditions deteriorated quickly. Demand was moderate to good nationwide, but the Southeastern order buyers did not want to get trucks stuck in a 2,000-plus mile long Groundhog Day snowstorm filled with high-risk calves heading to western feedlots.
Receipts were curtailed this week with many auctions in Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee affected greatly by the miserable road conditions brought on by ice, sleet and snow.
Some of the auctions directly in the path of the winter storm will be affected again this week with much smaller receipts that normal. Country roads become impassable due to frost coming up out of the ground at the same time of massive snow melt. Heavy winds caused drifting, coupled with temperatures below zero in some areas made a big change from the 60 degrees seen just a couple days prior to the storm. Harsh conditions were not what ranchers like to see at the beginning of calving season as the below freezing temps wreak havoc on frozen ears, tails and health of calves.
In the fall, order buyers will be more selective when those calves hit the sale ring if they have extremities that were affected by the subzero temperatures.
The semi-annual Cattle Inventory Report was released on Monday. There weren't a lot of surprises overall as industry analysts were expecting a drop in inventory due to a 9% increase in beef cow slaughter in 2021 compared to 2020. There were 30.1 million beef cows in the United States as of Jan. 1, 2022, down 2% from last year. The Year-to-date slaughter steer and heifer dressed weight for 2021 was 906 and 833 respectively, both 2 lbs less than the previous year.
The CME Cattle complex was hot to start the week and only cooled a little late week due to the winter storm. The March and April Feeder Cattle contracts were over 6.00 higher on the week and all 2022 Live Cattle contracts were more than 3.00 higher on the week. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 3.00 to 4.00 higher from the previous week at 140.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 4.00 higher at 222.00. Last year this week, negotiated cash sales of steers and heifers was reported at 114.00 live and 178.00 to 180.00 dressed.
Cutout prices were pressured this week as Choice boxed beef closed the week 10.61 lower at 279.81, while Select was 7.36 lower at 276.05 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 639K for the week, 4K less than last week, and 13K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Feb. 11
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1624 930 560
Compared to last week: Not enough trades last week for current FOB to test trends. Slaughter cattle prices improved this week and slaughter rates finally showing an increase over last week and last year. Feeder demand good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (36.5% Steers, 63.5% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
33 Head: 625 lbs, 168.00 Current DEL
240 Head: 678 lbs, 165.29 Current DEL
115 Head: 725 lbs, 162.00 Current DEL
70 Head: 760 lbs, 163.00 Current DEL
65 Head: 860 lbs, 150.00 Current DEL
70 Head: 850 lbs, 150.00 Mar DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
103 Head: 625 lbs, 153.00 Current DEL
255 Head: 664 lbs, 153.00 Current DEL
88 Head: 703 lbs, 149.70 Current DEL
445 Head: 750 lbs, 151.50 Current DEL
140 Head: 875 lbs, 141.00 Mar DEL