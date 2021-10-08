NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 4
RECEIPTS:
This week Last week Last year
218,900 243,100 251,400
Compared to last week, as we start the month of October which is annually the month with the most pressure from spring-born calves, traded unevenly steady from 2.00 higher to 5.00 lower with the Southeastern markets mostly 2.00-5.00 lower; with the best demand on calves in the Northern Plains.
The Southern Plains and parts of the Midwest were being met with lighter demand. True yearlings over 800 lbs continue to sell with good demand and in most instances sold steady to 3.00 higher as yearlings are getting harder to find each week.
A lot of calves moving last week through the Northern Plains at St. Onge Livestock Auction in St Onge, S.D., 7100 head on offer with near 450 head of 400-450 lb steer calves averaging 420 lbs selling with a weighted average price of 204.89 and in McCook, Neb., on Monday sold 192 head of fancy steers weighing 607 lbs at 184.25.
In Aberdeen, S.D., on Wednesday at the Hub City Livestock Auction sold 126 head of 892 lb steers at 161.25 and in Valentine, Neb., on Thursday sold 250 head of 800-850 lb steers averaging 814 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 164.20.
Overall, the feeder cattle market keeps moving along at a brisk pace as we start October and in many areas order buyers continue to flex their muscle in pursing all classes of feeder cattle.
Corn Belt farmers are off to a fast start with good harvest weather as of the start of last week 18 percent of the corn crop had been harvested compared to 14 percent last year.
On Thursday the Quarterly Stocks Report was released with the soybean market getting “rocked” with U.S. stocks for soybeans coming in at 256 million bushels, which is 51 percent lower than last year but well above expectations that trade and many analysts predicted; soybeans closed 27 cents lower on Thursday.
Corn stocks came in at 1.24 billion bushels down 36 percent from last year but higher than trade expected. Boxed-beef prices continue to head lower as Choice fell below the 300.00 level this week with Friday’s close on Choice 2.62 lower closing at 292.36 and Select 4.48 lower closing at 264.84; compared to the previous Friday’s close with Choice at 303.32 and Select at 274.53.
It seems packers pretty much continue to hold their purchase price about the same each week with trade on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle at 124.00 and in Kansas ranging from 121.00-124.00 through the week. Nebraska sold fed cattle from 122.00-124.00 and mostly 196.00 dressed. Daily Livestock Slaughter under Federal Inspection for cattle week to date 637,000, last week 641,000 and year ago 664,00. Auction volume this week included 42 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 8
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
1100 353 592
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable trades to set a trend. Trading activity was moderate on good demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (21.8% Steers, 78.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
65 Head: 600 lbs, 158.00 Current DEL
65 Head: 750 lbs, 150.00 Current DEL
55 Head: 822 lbs, 146.69 Current DEL
55 Head: 900 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
215 Head: 767 lbs, 144.00 Current DEL
215 Head: 803 lbs, 141.41 Current DEL
365 Head: 950 lbs, 135.53 Current DEL
65 Head: 950 lbs, 132.00 Current DEL