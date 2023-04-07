NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
April 3
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
315,700 218,800 224,000
Compared to last week, steers sold 1.00 to 4.00 higher, while heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Demand remained good to very good, with only moderate demand for fleshier types at auctions nationwide this week.
The Drought Monitor still shows a significant band in the central part of the country from the southern due north to the Canadian line in Severe to Exceptional drought.
A storm rolled across the Plains affecting many states from North and South Dakota to Arkansas and Indiana. Tornados popped down out of the sky in many places late week and destroyed several homes with fatalities listed as well. Turbulence in the atmosphere left many states to have horrific straight-line winds that brought down equipment sheds and livestock barns.
Russell (IA) Livestock Market sustained major damage (mostly to pens) when the storm rolled through on Friday afternoon. However, the sales arena was still standing, and owners were having their normal sale on Monday, April 3. Agriculture is a resilient field to be involved in…don’t say it can’t be done.
With spring storms and the calendar turning to April, the grass will be turning a darker shade of green soon as a fertilizer will make grass grow quicker. Fertilizer inputs are cheaper this year than last and some producers skipped last year. Skipping two years of fertilizing will hamper growth, so ranchers in some areas are reporting their fertilizer costs are 25% less than last year.
The wheat in the southern plains sure doesn’t look like it should this time of year. It should be lush and tillered out, however if it’s not under a pivot this year it may not have even sprouted to come up.
In Kansas and Texas, 52 pct and 48 pct, respectively, winter wheat crop is reportedly in poor to very poor condition.
In west-central Kansas, their yearly rainfall is typically almost 19 inches. Some spots have only received less than 9 inches. If moisture isn’t received there soon, there will be a considerable amount of wheat abandoned.
The CME Cattle Complex posted sharply higher gains this week with Live Cattle contracts being 4.725 to 5.350 higher on the week. Feeder Cattle contracts were 6.025 to 7.850 higher for the week. The last time there was a weekly trend that rivaled this week was early June of last year.
The packer always wants to buy negotiated cash fed cattle cheaper every week, however. this was not even close to the case this week. Negotiated fed cattle sale in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 to 4.00 higher at 165.00 to 167.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 4.00 to 7.00 higher at 270.00 to 272.00. Live sales in Nebraska sold from 168.00 to 172.00. The last time that prices were this high was late 2014 into early 2015.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.19 higher at 282.07, while Select was 1.97 higher at 270.72 for the same period.
Processors have been trying to keep the cutout up to get the meat sold at a profit. To do that, they have been reducing harvest rates in the last few months. Year to date cattle slaughter is now down 2.3 pct from a year ago as cattle feeders are waiting on the calf feds to enter the harvest pipeline.
The winter has been tough on cattle in the Northern Plains and the delay due to that winter could be around three weeks.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 651K for the week, 25K more than last week, and 12K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 52 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 48 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
April 7
This Week Last Week Last Year
298 510 2360
Compared to last week: Not enough like trades last week or this week to test trends. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (36.9% Steers, 63.1% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
23 Head: 775 lbs, 187.00 Current DEL
65 Head: 885 lbs, 184.00 Current DEL
22 Head: 900 lbs, 175.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
100 Head: 725 lbs, 192.00 Current DEL
13 Head: 775 lbs, 180.00 Current DEL
75 Head: 900 lbs, 170.00 Current DEL
