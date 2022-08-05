NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Aug. 1
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
221,400 329,600 203,600
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00 to 7.00 higher, with some places in the North Central region being up to 15.00 higher on calves coming from drought stressed areas. Demand reported from good to very good for calves and yearlings. Many long strings of yearlings were on offer this week as these cattle came to town in several Plains states.
Whether they were off grass or out of grow yards, cattle feeders were eagerly bidding and chasing the market higher.
Drought conditions in the Northern Plains are causing yearlings to be pushed off grass early and cattle feeders want the chance to buy these green cattle when they are offered as their light flesh condition is so desirable. The market is extremely active currently as the supply of grass yearlings is more limited this year.
On another note, bawling calves were marketed this week in Southwest Nebraska as their pastures are brown and very short. Most of these calve are selling two to three months earlier than normal and pay weights a lot lighter than a typical year and some of those calves are still grossing over 1,000.00 per head. With increased input costs, that may not leave much on the table for any extras in the stocking come Christmas time.
Several loads of yearlings were on offer this past Saturday at Winter Livestock in Dodge City, KS at their “King of the Ring” Special. Over 2,000 head of 8-weight steers sold with an average price of 171.84 or over 1450.00 per head. With 50 loads of cattle in that weight category it had relatively high auction prices for those yearlings even though there are some loftier individual prices higher than that.
The Feeder Cattle board has seen better weeks. This week, the losses on the FC contracts were around 3.00 for the front 7 months. The Grain complex was the inverse of that this week, with new crop corn gaining 55 cents and new crop soybeans being over 1.50 higher.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold at 138.00, while the dressed sales sold at 225.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 lower at 135.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 2.12 higher at 269.24, while Select was 0.25 lower at 242.25 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 669K for the week, 4K more than last week and 23K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 61 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 40 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Aug. 5
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
640 458 1015
Compared to last week: Not enough comparable sales on feeder steers or heifers for a market trend. Trading activity was moderate on moderate demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 50% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0-8% shrink or equivalent, with a 0-8 cent slide > 600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
200 Head: 700 lbs, 174.25 Oct DEL
Steers — Medium and Large 1-2
120 Head: 950 lbs, 152.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
200 Head: 675 lbs, 168.25 Oct DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1-2
120 Head: 925 lbs, 143.00 Current Del
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.