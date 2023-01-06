NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Dec. 19
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
255,000 400,200 294,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher in the South Central and Southeast, while the North Central region sold 1.00 to 3.00 lower. Demand was moderate to good. Quality is a bit harder to find currently and mostly just a timing issue as much of this year's marketing is complete with many producers holding cattle for the post-holiday run now.
This past week’s auction receipts are lighter than the past couple weeks and many auctions have now called it a year on the marketing side of things.
Blizzards in the North Plains this past week made auctions cancel sales or rescheduled to Saturday and into the coming week. The demand for grass type cattle has waned somewhat in the North and bigger short yearling weight calves were being more sought after.
Even though more than 75 percent of the country has drought designation status, recent moisture in many areas have led many to feeding in the mud currently. Cold weather setting in and is going to firm up the ground.
This coming week a low-pressure system is expected to set in the middle of the country and ranchers concerned over dangerously cold temperatures. What few producers that aren't already feeding full diets will be by Christmas. The next question will be if enough forage is available to keep cow bellies full for the rest of the winter.
In Nebraska, hay prices are roughly 70.00 per ton higher this year than last.
With only one month left in the year, Preliminary YTD cattle slaughter numbers show a 5.2 pct increase in heifer slaughter over a year ago and 13 pct increase over the 5-year-average. YTD Beef cow slaughter is over 12 pct more than a year ago and over 25 pct more than the previous 5-year average.
There is no doubt the cow herd is in contraction mode, and it will take time to get more cows back to ranches. If fences haven’t been bulldozed to make room for row crop production, there is still a chance for herd expansion to happen.
Negotiated fed cattle sale prices in the Southern Plains were steady to 2.00 higher at 155.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 1.00 higher at 248.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 13.90 higher at 262.83, while Select was 14.19 higher at 235.45 for the same period. This year’s boxed beef prices came into line with last year’s prices in one week.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 629K for the week, 23K less than last week, and 29K less than a year ago.
On Thursday, the complete list of cold storage inventory items will be released by USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). In addition, the latest Cattle on Feed data will be published on Friday. Go to https://www.nass.usda.gov/ after 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday to retrieve the most recent data.
On behalf of the Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News, we would like to wish safe and happy holiday season. This will be the last National Feeder Cattle summary published for 2022. May you have a very blessed New Year!
Auction volume this week included 43 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 43 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Dec. 30
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
650 2635 201
Compared to last week: Limited comparable current FOB trades for a market trend, although a higher undertone is noted. Demand moderate. Supply included 100% Feeder Cattle (22.3% Steers, 77.7% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
70 Head: 685 lbs, 185.00 Current DEL
35 Head: 725 lbs, 171.50 Current DEL
40 Head: 750 lbs, 175.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
105 Head: 650 lbs, 172.50 Current DEL
200 Head: 700 lbs, 157.00 Current DEL
200 Head: 750 lbs, 152.00 Current DEL
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.