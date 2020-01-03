NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Jan. 3
RECEIPTS:
This Week Last Week Last Year
53,300 21,700 109,900
Steers and heifers were not well tested nationwide these last two weeks as most auctions were closed due to the major holidays occurring mid-week. Those that did have sales this week were quoting much stronger prices as order buyers and farmer feeders alike were back in the seats ready to fill orders.
Most observers described the buyers’ moods as being “hungry” and they are ready to procure cattle as the holidays seemed to drag out this year. Yearlings and calves alike were in demand on this holiday shortened week. As packers moved through the holidays, they were content to string out their purchases from the beginning to middle of December to fill the harvest slots through this week.
As today got here and packers had not bought any early week, they did not try to drive the market down. Instead, they came right out and paid an additional 2.00 this week in the Southern Plains; 124.00. Northern Plains marketers were content to let the dust settle.
With all the mud in their yards, the much-anticipated cost of gains are gradually rising as the snow melts. Feeders in the Dakotas just can’t catch a break with all the moisture they have received in 2019 and are hoping the new year will be a prosperous one.
On Monday at Callaway Livestock Center in Kingdom City, MO, a load of 691 lb fancy yearling heifers sold at 156.75, while a load of 719 lb yearling heifers also sold at 153.85. On Wednesday at the St Joseph (MO) Stockyards a load of 727 lb steers sold at 159.85, while three loads of 734 lb steers sold at 157.75.
On Thursday at Joplin (MO) Regional Stockyards Wean-Vac special, a load of 708 lb steers sold at 160.00. Also, on Thursday at Clarinda (IA) Livestock Auction, a load of backgrounded yearling steers weighing 885 lb sold at 148.10. Immediately after that, another load of 877 lb steers sold at 147.35.
The CME Cattle Complex was lower on the week, with front 4 months of Feeder and Live Cattle being 1.10 to 2.20 lower.
On the week, Choice cutout closed 0.47 lower at 208.49, while Select was 0.82 higher at 205.39; as the Choice-Select spread has narrowed to 3.10. The day after Thanksgiving, the Choice-Select spread was at 21.78.
Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 546K for the week, 78K more than last week(holiday) and 11K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 62 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers.
Auction Receipts:
MISSOURI. 21,600. 53 pct over 600 lbs. 38 pct heifers. Steers: Medium and Large 1 350-400 lbs (376) 193.91; 400-450 lbs (432) 183.80; 450-500 lbs (478) 178.14; 500-550 lbs (528) 168.77; 550-600 lbs (572) 160.71; 600-650 lbs (625) 153.20; 650-700 lbs (677) 152.74; 700-750 lbs (721) 150.96; 750-800 lbs (777) 149.11; 800-850 lbs (819) 145.99; 850-900 lbs (864) 145.49; 900-950 lbs (915) 141.33. Medium and Large 1-2 350-400 lbs (373) 180.44; 400-450 lbs (425) 169.06; 450-500 lbs (480) 163.88; 500-550 lbs (532) 155.35; 550-600 lbs (575) 152.05; 600-650 lbs (626) 147.30; 650-700 lbs (675) 144.25; 700-750 lbs (723) 144.93; 750-800 lbs (765) 142.91; 800-850 lbs (820) 132.17. Heifers: Medium and Large 1 350-400 lbs (384) 160.13; 400-450 lbs (426) 156.11; 450-500 lbs (474) 152.51; 500-550 lbs (525) 147.93; 550-600 lbs (578) 142.82; 600-650 lbs (623) 141.74; 650-700 lbs (673) 138.77; 700-750 lbs (723) 139.47; 750-800 lbs (772) 136.77; 800-850 lbs (824) 132.01. Medium and Large 1-2 350-400 lbs (373) 180.44; 400-450 lbs (425) 169.06; 450-500 lbs (480) 163.88; 500-550 lbs (532) 155.35; 550-600 lbs (575) 152.05; 600-650 lbs (626) 147.30; 650-700 lbs (675) 144.25; 700-750 lbs (723) 144.93; 750-800 lbs (765) 142.91; 800-850 lbs (820) 132.17.
IOWA 6200. 69 pct over 600 lbs. 42 pct heifers. Steers: Medium and Large 1 350-400 lbs (391) 182.33; 400-450 lbs (442) 175.87; 450-500 lbs (471) 171.67; 500-550 lbs (521) 169.30; 550-600 lbs (576) 162.70; 600-650 lbs (622) 156.49; 650-700 lbs (688) 150.93; 700-750 lbs (725) 148.20; 750-800 lbs (774) 144.32; 800-850 lbs (825) 147.03; 850-900 lbs (880) 144.60; 900-950 lbs (913) 139.67. Medium and Large 1-2 550-600 lbs (587) 143.89; 600-650 lbs (619) 146.10; 650-700 lbs (681) 138.77; 750-800 lbs (778) 134.75. Heifers: Medium and Large 1 400-450 lbs (431) 159.87; 450-500 lbs (473) 150.05; 500-550 lbs (524) 145.39; 550-600 lbs (571) 142.39; 600-650 lbs (619) 139.31; 650-700 lbs (669) 139.13; 700-750 lbs (717) 136.76; 750-800 lbs (778) 133.82; 800-850 lbs (810) 130.87; 850-900 lbs (860) 126.33; pkg 960 lbs 118.50. Medium and Large 1-2 650-700 lbs (674) 130.98.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Dec. 20
Receipts:
This Week Last Week Last Year
2,605 1,245 650
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00 higher and heifers too lightly tested with a higher undertone noted. Demand good. Supply consisted of 90 percent over 600 lbs. and 39 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighing points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1:
64 Head: 770 lbs 144.78 Current FOB
160 Head: 625 lbs 155.00 Current Del
65 Head: 665 lbs 152.00 Current Del
295 Head: 717 lbs 146.44 Current Del
663 Head: 760 lbs 148.59 Current Del
225 Head: 817 lbs 144.09 Current Del
50 Head: 800 lbs 143.00 Current Del Split Loads
60 Head: 850 lbs 142.00 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1:
70 Head: 710 lbs 137.28 Current FOB
90 Head: 575 lbs 143.00 Current Del
160 Head: 600 lbs 146.00 Current Del
110 Head: 650 lbs 140.36 Current Del
80 Head: 700 lbs 142.00 Current Del
175 Head: 771 lbs 141.17 Current Del
20 Head: 750 lbs 139.00 Current Del Split Loads
198 Head: 824 lbs 135.88 Current Del
120 Head: 850 lbs 137.00 Current Del