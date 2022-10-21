NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 17
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
254,600 265,900 250,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 lower. Demand for steer and heifer calves continues to be good. Buyers were willing to take on calves this week as that segment of the industry continues to have a greater supply show up at this time of year. As expected in October, the biggest declines are on unweaned or unvaccinated cattle which have already been selling a hefty discount to those with a verifiable health program.
The calf market continues to be under pressure as feed costs and overall economic uncertainty are weighing on cattle feeders’ minds. Cash fed cattle continue to outperform the spot month of the Live Cattle futures, as they have for a good part of the year, but without the board breaking through to make new highs it’s hard for cattle feeders to be as bullish as they were this summer. The demand for yearlings is still very good, as fewer of those cattle remain to be sold as the grass cattle have been pulled and shipped to town already, leaving only the feedyard backgrounded ones still to sell.
The Feeder Cattle futures are well of their contract highs still, again giving a signal to cattle feeders to be more cautious with their outlook. October through January Feeder Cattle futures are 7.50 to 9.00 lower than four weeks ago, prior to seeing the new crop calves head to market in the major Midwest states.
Corn and soybean harvest is quickly progressing, as the dry weather allows farmers to get their crop out quickly and has them thinking about getting some calves in their yards to start on feed. The drought persists across the country as near 82 percent of the US is in some type of drought designation. This level of arid conditions is the highest on record since the data series began in 2000 and higher than the drought of 2012.
Preliminary year-to-date Cattle slaughter numbers for the first 3 quarters of the year were available this week and are very startling for the cattle supply numbers for the future. In 2021 during this same time frame, Beef Cow slaughter was 9.1 percent higher than 2020 while 2022 is 13.1 percent higher than last year and is now largest on record. The next generation of cows (heifers) have also seen a substantial increase for the YTD numbers. YTD heifer slaughter is the largest since 2004 and three-fourths of a million (750K) more than the previous 5-year average. The widespread drought continues to push replacement heifers into feedyards and eventually to the consumer’s plate.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in the Nebraska sold mostly steady to 3.00 higher at 148.00, while the dressed sales sold 2.00 higher at 232.00.
Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported 1.00 higher at 145.00. Choice boxed beef closed the week 0.91 higher at 246.98, while Select was 0.81 higher at 216.94 for the same period. The Choice-Select spread climbed above 30.00 recently, the last time being in September 2021.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 660K for the week, 4K less than last week and 17K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 39 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 21
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
2412 856 435
Compared to last week: Limited comparable current FOB trades for a market trend. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (49.8% Steers, 50.2% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 97%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. and 0 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
35 Head: 650 lbs, 177.00 Current DEL
163 Head: 726 lbs, 176.52 Current DEL
46 Head: 760 lbs, 172.00 Current DEL
131 Head: 831 lbs, 166.29 Current DEL
140 Head: 950 lbs, 165.00 Current DEL
110 Head: 725 lbs, 178.00 Oct-Nov DEL
525 Head: 850 lbs, 166.53 Nov FOB
50 Head: 600 lbs, 181.00 Nov DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
20 Head: 600 lbs, 167.00 Current DEL
38 Head: 669 lbs, 172.11 Current DEL
130 Head: 702 lbs, 169.65 Current DEL
100 Head: 757 lbs, 169.60 Current DEL
20 Head: 810 lbs, 161.00 Current DEL
14 Head: 1000 lbs, 150.00 Current DEL
60 Head: 675 lbs, 174.00 Oct-Nov DEL
780 Head: 800 lbs, 160.53 Nov FOB
50 Head: 575 lbs, 172.00 Nov DEL
