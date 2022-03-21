NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
March 21
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
236,300 288,800 229,700
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Demand was moderate with those most suitable for grazing and quick weight gain seeing the best demand.
Backgrounders are sure glad to see the market move up this week after seeing outside influences dictate a market downturn the last couple weeks, when fundamentals should be showing a steady to higher trendline.
With the beef cow herd selling off at a sharp rate due to drought in the North and South Plains, one would naturally think that cattle will be moving to higher prices in the future.
Spring has officially sprung on the calendar and weather conditions in many areas of the country felt very spring-like with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Backgrounders are ready for the green grass to get here and yesterday wasn’t soon enough.
High costs of feedstuffs this year will cut into the bottom line. Also, all costs of inputs have skyrocketed in the recent year. The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) climbed in March from February’s healthy reading and remained above growth neutral for the 16th straight month, coming in at 65.4, up from February’s 61.5. The index ranges between 0 and 100 with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold steady from the previous week at 138.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold 1.00 higher at 221.00.
The boxed beef cutout made incremental gains this week as warm weather brings on more barbecuing outside. Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.45 higher at 258.16, while Select was 1.54 higher at 250.65 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 644K for the week, the same as last week, and 15K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 57 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 45 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
March 18
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
5650 138 1134
Compared to last week: Not enough feeder steers or heifers last week to test the market. Demand light to moderate as cattle futures continue to trade lower. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (44% Steers, 56% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 100%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV, OR, UT.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
90 Head: 725 lbs, 161.01 Current FOB
1063 Head: 850 lbs, 146.27 Current FOB
60 Head: 800 lbs, 148.00 Current DEL
100 Head: 860 lbs, 143.00 Current DEL
1175 Head: 825 lbs, 149.17 Mar-Apr FOB
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
750 Head: 750 lbs, 1499.50 Current FOB
780 Head: 800 lbs, 139.22 Current FOB
12 Head: 750 lbs, 135.00 Current DEL
120 Head: 850 lbs, 135.00 Current DEL
1150 Head: 775 lbs, 143.17 Mar-Apr FOB