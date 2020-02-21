NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Feb. 21
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 315,100
Last Week: 226,800
Year Ago: 314,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 6.00 higher, with some auctions quoting double digit gains this week from the North Plains to the South Plains.
Newfound optimism and warmer weather brought out buyers ready to take on grazing calves. Many auction reports made note of the condition of cattle and alluded that buyers were hoping for compensatory gain as soon as the cattle got off the truck.
Justin Lumpkin from our LPGMN office in Worthing, South Dakota, summed up the market very well this week by stating good to very good demand for feeder steers and heifers this week after the rally in the CME cattle futures last Friday. He continues to describe that cattle feeders have been apprehensive about the coming months of the cash fed cattle market as those spring and summer months rolled back substantially this month.
After the futures contracts finally found a bottom and rallied higher on Friday, cattle feeders got a much-needed boost of confidence that a better market might lie ahead. They were quick to act when presented with the quality and kind that they desired. The market was active, however the most activity remains on those light fleshed cattle under 600 lbs as there are many buyers trying to get these cattle bought. These light cattle can go two directions, they can be backgrounded and sold as yearlings or they can go right into farmer-feeder yards and grown and finished as fat cattle. In addition, the prospect of a higher cash fed cattle market this week lent additional support to the feeder market.
For the week, the front two Feeder Cattle contracts closed 0.73 to 1.68 higher, while the next four months closed 0.35 to 0.55 lower. The front four months of Live Cattle contracts closed 1.07 to 2.07 lower. Cattle Slaughter under FI estimated at 628K for the week, 8K more than last week and 47K more than a year ago.
On the week, Choice cutout closed 3.00 lower at 205.09, while Select was 4.01 lower at 201.70; widening the Choice-Select spread to 3.39. Auction volume this week included 55 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Feb. 21
Receipts: 1,696 Last Week: 329 Year Ago: 1,938
Compared to Feb. 14: Feeder steers and heifers too lightly tested last week for an accurate trend. Supply consisted of 100 percent over 600 lbs. and 26 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Delivery
Head: 660; 775 lbs; 140.00 Current Del
Head: 251; 832 lbs; 132.63 Current Del
Head: 350; 856 lbs; 133.15 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
Head: 120; 740 lbs; 132.00 Current Del
Head: 120; 750 lbs; 130.00 Current Del
Head: 195; 827 lbs; 125.00 Current Del