NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
May 8
RECEIPTS:
This Week: 295,100
Last Week: 296,000
Year Ago: 190,800
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher. Sharply higher CME Cattle Complex values mid to late week brought the optimism back in the feeder cattle realm.
Through Thursday’s CME Close, Feeder Cattle contracts were double-digits higher on the week; however, on Friday it appeared to be oversold and the contract prices were pulled back somewhat as profit-taking was happening. More feeder cattle buying interest in the sales arena this week with livestock slaughter being a little higher than last week.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a miniscule 452K, 27K more than last week and 215K less than last year. The product that is being produced by the packers are being met by the public that is ready to consume the protein.
Animal proteins have had unprecedented demand these last 45 days and demand is not going to wane in the coming months as slaughter rates have decreased recently.
As restaurants open slowly, food service demand will may take quite a while get back to normal, with an overwhelming majority of owners in the casual dining, fine dining and fast casual operators anticipate their sales in six months to be below previous year levels.
Boxed Beef prices continue to soar this week as this morning’s choice boxed beef cutout was reported at 461.40, 83.95 higher than last Friday’s close. Select boxed beef cutout this morning was reported at 451.96, 94.83 higher than last Friday’s close. Choice boxed beef prices have doubled their value in a very short three and a half weeks.
Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
May 8
Receipts: 603 Last Week: 660 Year Ago: 317
Compared to May 1: Feeder steers and heifers not well tested. A few calves beginning to show. Demand and seller interest are improving as slaughter cattle pricing and cattle futures turn higher. Supply consisted of 74 percent over 600 lbs. and 81 percent heifers. Unless otherwise stated prices are FOB weighting points with 2-3 percent shrink or equivalent and a 5-10 cent slide on calves and a 4-12 cent slide on yearlings from base weights. Current sales are up to 14 days delivery.
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1
80 Head: 585 lbs; 124.45 May-Jun FOB Calves
Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2
35 Head: 690 lbs; 111.70 May-Jun FOB Split Load
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1
80 Head: 585 lbs; 114.45 May-Jun FOB Calves
302 Head: 850 lbs; 105.82 Current Del
Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2
35 Head: 690 lbs; 101.70 May-Jun FOB Split Load
71 Head: 750 lbs; 99.00 Current Del