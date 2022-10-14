NATIONAL FEEDER
AND STOCKER CATTLE
(Federal-State Market News)
St. Joseph, Mo.
Oct. 3
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
235,000 236,900 218,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 7.00 lower. Moderate demand for spring born calves this week as many farmer feeders are busy working on their fall harvest and not quite ready to take on newly weaned, bawling calves.
Good demand remains for yearlings but there was pressure on the market this week as the futures contracts softened and new crop corn prices went higher, causing concern for higher costs of gain.
The drought has expanded even further across the nation as over 75 percent of the country is in some sort of drought designation. Producers in the driest regions started shipping calves, even though they may not be weaned to try and save hay for cows to winter. Bulk of the calves sold this week would be marketed roughly a month earlier than normal.
On the flip side, many farmer feeders aren’t willing yet to receive calves as they don’t have the labor necessary to both get the crop out and start calves on feed and watch them as closely as needed to keep them healthy. Feedyard pens are dry and dusty as temps have been warm and windy, which can make for health problems for newly weaned cattle.
There is still plenty of demand for yearlings, as that supply is limited compared to years past, but cattle feeders are a little more cautious now than they were this summer as new crop corn will be much higher than what it was last fall. More calves are on the consignment lists for next week at auctions as the grass gets short with the limited rainfall late summer into early fall.
Hurricane Ian drove right through the heart of Florida hampering receipts as most markets and order buyers shut their doors in preparation for driving winds, rain and expected flooding. Florida receipts this week were around 16 percent of a year ago. Heavy rains in the Carolinas will hamper movement of livestock in the coming week.
Negotiated cash fed cattle trade in Nebraska sold mostly steady to 1.00 higher from 144.00 to 146.00, while the dressed sales sold steady to 4.00 lower at 228.00. Live sales in the Southern Plains were reported steady at 143.00.
Choice boxed beef closed the week 4.88 lower at 243.75, while Select was 0.82 higher at 220.13 for the same period.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 664K for the week, 3K less than last week and 24K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 48 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.
Northwest Weighted Average Direct Feeder Cattle
Weekly Summary WA-OR-ID-UT
Oct. 14
RECEIPTS
This Week Last Week Last Year
856 724 4792
Compared to last week: Limited comparable FOB trades last week to set a market trend. Demand moderate. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (27.3% Steers, 72.7% Heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 95%. Unless otherwise noted, Feeder Cattle prices FOB based on net weights after a 0% shrink or equivalent, with a 0 cent slide >600 lbs. and 0 cent slide <600 lbs. Livestock reported this week originated from ID, NV, OR.
Steers — Medium and Large 1
69 Head: 615 lbs, 177.45 Current DEL
110 Head: 700 lbs, 186.00 Current DEL
55 Head: 865 lbs, 165.00 Current DEL
Heifers — Medium and Large 1
37 Head: 579 lbs, 172.08 Current DEL
80 Head: 635 lbs, 181.00 Current DEL
200 Head: 700 lbs, 175.80 Current DEL
65 Head: 815 lbs, 161.00 Current DEL
240 Head: 925 lbs, 152.00 Current DEL
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.